Tripura : BJP Yuva Morcha Holds Massive Procession At Agartala, Chant Slogan ‘Lokkho 2023 – Abar BJP’ 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2022 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday held a massive procession on the streets of Agartala city.

The procession was organized to thank the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for the development of Tripura and protested against the conspiracy hatched by Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in tarnishing the image of the government.

Over thousands of supporters, workers and leaders of Pradesh BJP and Yuva Morcha participated in the rally.

Speaking to reporters, Nabadal Banik, Tripura BJYM president said that Yuva Morcha workers and supporters had staged a procession across the state with the slogan of ‘Lokkho 2023 – Abar BJP’.

“After the government formed in the state led by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, many development works and many people were benefitted without holding any rallies. The government is working for the benefit of the people. And for this we hold this rally to convey our thanks to the Chief Minister Deb”, Banik said.

Nabadal also condemned and protested the role of opposition parties including CPIM and Congress. He also asked the opposition parties to provide a report card about their development and about the number of jobs they have provided to the unemployed youths.

According to him, since after the formation of BJP in Tripura in 2018, the opposition has hatched conspiracy to malign the name of the government but failed as people have proved that they are with the saffron party by casting their mandate for BJP again and again.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of BJP Papia Datta who was also present in the rally, said, “Our main aim is to convey our gratitude and thanks to the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb for the development which has increased under his leadership in the state and was missing during the left front government. Chief Minister Deb has represented Srestha Tripura before the people. From this rally we want to thank our CM for this”.