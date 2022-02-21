Tripura : CM – Biplab Deb Lays Down Foundation Stone For RCC Bridge At Dhalai

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday laid the foundation stone for construction of an Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) bridge over Manu river at Manikpur, Longtharai Valley in Dhalai District.

During his visit to Dhalai, the CM also interacted with the people of Chawmanu and other regions of the state that had been ignored by previous governments.

Earlier, the local populace were dependent on a makeshift bridge to cross the river but during rainy season, they have to cover the journey of more than 14 kms to reach Manikpur Market via Chawmanu. Once the project has been implemented, socio-economic conditions of the rural inhabitants of Chawmanu Block will be improved.

A total of Rs 500.33 Lakhs have been sanctioned for the project. Meanwhile, the bridge will be completed in 24 months, added Deb.

Taking to Twitter, the Tripura CM wrote “Laid the foundation stone for the construction of RCC Bridge over Manu river at Manikpur, Longtharai valley, Dhalai. Rs.500.33 lakhs have been sanctioned for the project and the bridge will be completed in 24 months.”

