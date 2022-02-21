Tripura : Huge Cache Of Narcotic Items, Cash & Pistol Seized From Agartala; 2 Held

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 21, 2022 : Under the direction of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s clarion call on ‘Nesha Mukta Tripura’ i.e. Drug-Free Tripura, the state police is achieving success one after another in the past few years.

Once again, Tripura police showcased a great success by seizing a huge cache of contraband items and arrested two persons from Rangutia village under Lefunga police station which is about 15.7 KMs away from Agartala city in West district.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Priya Madhuri Majumder said “After assuming office by the new Superintendent of Police in West Tripura district, he had formed a special district task force and several raids have been conducted in different parts of the district.”

“According to a tip off from the Special Task Force, police personnel carried out a raid in a house at Rangutia village on Sunday late night. During the operation, we have seized a huge cache of narcotics including 400 bottles of Phensedyl, 5000 Yaba Tablets, many bottles of foreign liquors, cash of Rs 2 lakh and one 9mm factory-made pistol”, Additional SP (Rural) said.

She also informed that two persons identified as Ratan Deb (39) and his nephew Anup Deb (26) were also arrested in connection to these recoveries made by the police last night.

In the press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Anirban Das was also present in the press conference and has informed that they are suspecting that the accused persons are hardcore drug mafias.