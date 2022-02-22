8 Assam Residents Lured With Job Promises, Rescued From Gujarat

NET Web Desk

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel successfully rescued a total of 8 citizens from the northeastern state of Assam, including kids from Gujarat, who had been enticed by a gang of miscreants with promises of jobs.

According to ANI report, the victims, hailing from Daranga Kalipur area in Assam’s Baksa district have been handed-over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, as informed by an official of the 24 battalion of SSB – Alok Sharma.

However, in the pretext of providing them with jobs, the gang charged an advance payment of one-year, an worth of Rs 5 Lakhs from the victims.

“We have rescued eight persons including minor girls and minor boys from Gujarat and took them in Gandhidham express from Gujarat to Guwahati.” – asserted Sharma, while speaking to ANI.

Sharma went on to say that all of the rescued people are from financially impoverished families who live in Assam’s border regions.

“The family members of the victims requested us to help the victims and finally, we have rescued them.” – stated Alok Sharma.

Meanwhile, the family members of these victims had lodged police complaints against the group led by a woman named Manjana, at Kumarikata police station in Baksa district.