Assam CM – Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Health Projects; Directs Online OPD Booking In Medical Colleges & Hospitals

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today discussed on various issues associated with healthcare projects, and directed the health department to implement procedures for online booking in Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of medical colleges and hospitals across the northeastern state.

He also directed to streamline the process to apply online for medical bill reimbursement of state government employees.

During the meeting, Sarma also reviewed the status of State Cancer Institute of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), proposed Employee Health Assurance Scheme, Assam Secondary Healthcare Systems Reforms Project.

Sarma also asserted that state government is planning to build a Mother & Child Care Hospital at Tamulpur; 50-bed hospitals under PM Ayushmaan Bharat Abhiyaan at five locations across Assam; a 100-bed hospital at Sualkuchi and a high quality GNM Nursing School as part of District Hospitals.

In order to make the health delivery system hassle free, Sarma directed officials to expedite online booking for OPD at medical colleges & opening Green Corridor for emergency cases with adequate parking space.

He also discussed steps taken at State Cancer Institute, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) under National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases & Stroke and approved the utilization plan for the first instalment of fund received from the Centre.

The CM also forwarded directions for prompt utilization of fund to be released under second and third instalments, mentioned an official release.

Reviewing the draft for implementation of Employees’ Health Assured Scheme, Sarma directed the introduction of portal-based submission of medical bills for government servants, including the retired employees, and asked to end the empanelled hospital system to make the new mechanism more conducive.

Under the new mechanism, there will be a single admissibility board headed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Atal Amrit Abhiyaan Society. However, the CEO office will take steps for verification & other procedures for release of admissible amount.

The chief minister asked the department to develop a portal and prepare appropriate guidelines to ensure seamless experience for government servants, the release added.

Govt of Assam plans to build a Mother & Child Care Hospital at Tamulpur; 50-bed hospitals under PM Ayushmaan Bharat Abhiyaan at five locations across Assam; a 100-bed hospital at Sualkuchi and a high quality GNM Nursing School as part of District Hospitals.@CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/KIi6O2pHWe — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 22, 2022

▶️Discussed steps taken at State Cancer Institute, GMCH under National Programme for Prevention & Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases & Stroke and approved the utilization plan.

▶️Asked to introduce portal based submission of medical bills for all govt employees — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 22, 2022