Assam : Kaziranga National Park Will Be Shut On February 26 & 27; Ahead Prez Kovind’s Visit 

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the proposed visit of the President – Ram Nath Kovind, all tourist activities including – Elephant Safari & Jeep Safari will remain shut with effect from the morning of February 26 to forenoon of February 27 in Western range, Bagori, Kaziranga range, and Kohora.

According to a notification issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park, only Burhapahar and Agoratoli range will remain open as usual.

The President is all set to celebrate a year-long celebration for marking the 400th anniversary of Lachit Borphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati during his three-day visit to Assam from February 25-28. This was announced by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 20.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the Alaboi War Memorial which will be built at Dadara in Kamrup district; and Lachit Borphukan maidam in Jorhat.