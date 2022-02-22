Assembly Polls : BJP Will Attain Over 40 Seats In Manipur; Asserts State BJP President – A Sharda Devi

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will attain over 40 seats in the ensuing assembly elections of Manipur, mentioned the party’s state president – A Sharda Devi.

According to PTI report, Devi reiterated that the saffron party aims to safeguard territorial integrity of Manipur.

“This time, we have full confidence of winning 40-plus seats. At the moment, there are 29 sitting MLAs of the BJP and to reach 41, we need only 12 more. On the basis of the developmental works done by the government and the feedback from the people on the ground, we are confident that we will win over 40 seats,” she said.

“They will say what they want on the basis of their analysis, but we are confident that we will win more than 40 seats on the basis of our analysis.” – said Devi.

“We don’t like to comment on the talks that the Centre is holding with other groups. However, as we have put as the first point in our manifesto, the territorial integrity of Manipur cannot be compromised. Our commitment is to nationalism and national integration. So we will stand for integrity,” she said.

Citing about the next Chief Minister of Manipur, Sharda Devi stated “there is no question of chief minister arising right now in the party. We have a CM now and we have not dwelled on who will be our CM in the new assembly. In future, it will be decided by the higher authority of the party and we will discuss.”

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.