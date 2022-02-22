CAA Will Be Implemented; Once COVID-19 Pandemic Ends : Union Home Minister – Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah during one of its exclusive interviews stated that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be enacted once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, adding that there is “no thought of going back on it”.

“As long as we are not free from Covid-19, this can’t be a priority. We have seen three waves. Thankfully, things are getting better, the third wave is receding. The decision is linked to the Covid situation. But there is no question of going back on it. The question does not arise.” – asserted Shah.

Passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, the act facilitates granting of Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities, such as – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Those from these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and given Indian citizenship.