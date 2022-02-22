Congress Failed To Recognize Sufferings; Never Relied On Citizens’ Abilities : PM Modi At Manipur Poll Rally

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi visited the northeastern state and urged youth and first-time voters to be active participants in the voting process, casting their votes for the “double engine” administration to ensure the state’s overall growth.

Addressing a rally at Imphal’s Luwangsangbam sports complex, PM Modi asserted the cheering crowd that “In the decades of Congress rule, Manipur only got inequality and unbalanced development. But in the last five years, the Double Engine Sarkar of BJP has made sincere efforts for the development of Manipur.”

Manipur is with the BJP. Addressing a huge rally in Imphal. https://t.co/yfLaczFXK1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2022

PM Modi spoke on the troubles, the people of Manipur had to face under previous governments and how the Double Engine Sarkar has transitioned the state into a People’s Government.

Citing that Manipur is becoming the gateway to trade with the rest of East Asia and the northeastern state is now connected with India through railways. The PM said, “The day is not far when the train will come till Imphal, you will be connected to the whole country through rail. This connectivity is also going to boost the tourism sector here.”

“Connectivity is not limited to rail but to highways as well highlighting that more than 40 projects have been taken up to improve the road infrastructure. Also, our government is building a museum in the name of Rani Gaidinliu in Manipur.” – he mentioned.

He reiterated on how connectivity is not limited to rail but to highways as well highlighting that more than 40 projects have been taken up to improve the road infrastructure. “Also, our government is building a museum in the name of Rani Gaidinliu in Manipur,” he added.

Hitting out at the opposition, PM Modi remarked, “The Congress government had made ‘bandh’ and blockade the fate of Manipur. The Congress party could never understand the feelings of the people of the North East, the problems of the people here.”

PM Modi also iterated that “even in this crisis of Corona, the BJP government is ensuring free ration to 22 lakh people of Manipur. That is, out of every 10 people in Manipur, there are 7 people who are getting the benefit of the free ration facility.”

He also mentioned how leaders of Congress, on several occasions, mocked the culture and attire of the people in the Northeast and Manipur.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, more than 60 thousand houses are being built in Manipur. Most of it is owned by women. Our government has connected more than 1.25 lakh houses of the state with electricity connections. It is our government that has given 1.5 lakh free LPG connections to the mothers and sisters of Manipur under the Ujjwala scheme.” – Modi further added.

Talking about Manipur’s contribution towards sports in India, PM Modi said, “Manipur is the land of charismatic players like Mary Kom and Mirabai Chanu. The country’s first sports university, which has been set up in Manipur, will make this region an international hub of sports.”

He also made people aware of the various schemes that the BJP government is implementing to develop Manipur holistically. “The farmers of Manipur will benefit from the Mission Oil Palm started by our government. BJP is promoting bamboo farmers, the bamboo industry and the MSMEs here. It is our government that changed the rules pertaining to bamboo.” – stated the Prime Minister.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.