COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 34 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,313

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 34 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64313, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 294 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Out of the fresh new cases, six each were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, Longding and Namsai, three each from Capital Complex Region, Lower Subansiri and West Kameng, two each from Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley and one each from Tawang, Tirap and Upper Siang district respectively, informed the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 267 active cases, while 69 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 63750.