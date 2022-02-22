COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 42 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,346

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 42 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93346, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 291 active cases, while 92 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91482, while 2 fatalities have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1573.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,40,953 total vaccines, with 2981 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1513 citizens of 18+ age group and 223 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.