COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1675 New Cases; 22.78% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1675 new COVID-19 cases, and three fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.78%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9628. While, a total of 2,07,994 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 646 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 7352 samples were tested on February 21, 2022, out of which 781 samples belonged to males, while 894 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,97,720. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 276 (36.56%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 70 (29.91%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1306 (21.03%) & 23 (15.13%) positive cases respectively.