Made-In-Assam, Herbal Pain Relief Ointment – ‘HerboJoint Plus’ Now Available In US Markets

The Herbal pain relief ointment – HerboJoint Plus, innovated by an Indian-American scientist, Dr. Binoy (Ben) K. Bordoloi, who hails from the northeastern state of Assam is currently accessible on the website of the American multinational retail firm – Walmart.

A flagship product of Bordoloi Biotech India Private Limited (BBIPL), HerboJoint Plus is an organic healing process aiming to provide relief from troubling joint pain.

This combination of menthol and herbal oil extracts like – Cymbopogon citratus Leaf Oil (Kattrna Oil); Hedychium spicatum Extract (Sati Oil); Zanthoxylum alatum Fruit Extract (Tumuru Oil) provides relief from old age aches, sports injuries, and tweaking of your ankle or knee while doing chores or yard work.

Meanwhile, this pharmaceutical good is one of the 75 new products which were exported from India during the 75 years of Indian Independence and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Its worthy to note that the innovator of this product & Director of Bordoloi Biotech IPL – Dr. Binoy (Ben) K. Bordoloi, along with his two other acquaintances – Dr. Kulwant S. Saini & Mr. Manash P Baruah came up with the idea of this herbal product for treating arthritis and rheumatism.

Dr. Binoy (Ben) K. Bordoloi, the Director of Bordoloi Biotech India Pvt Ltd, is a visionary in biotechnology who completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and pursued his Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) from New York University (NYU). He is the Chief Scientific Officer and looks after business development and IP Legal Liaison.

From his plethora of experience in global giants such as Baxter and Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Bordoloi is a Research & Development (R&D) professional in Polymer Science incorporating of more than 20 years of experience, who has been successfully bridging the gap between technology and commercialization.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma also congratulated the scientist for the concerned feat. “Made in Assam & sold in USA.Herbal pain relief cream Herbojoint Plus is in @Walmart.Proud of Assam’s son US scientist Binoy Bordoloi! Thanks Adarniya @narendramodi ji for your call to leverage diaspora to export 75 new products in 75 years of our independence. @IndianEmbassyUS” – he wrote.