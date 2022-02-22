Manipur : Conrad Sangma’s First Visit To Ukhrul Hits The Right Note, “We are second to none”

NET/UT News Desk

A day after Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad K Sangma’s campaign in the valley, where he spoke of Manipur people will cast their votes unafraid knowing their future is secure with NPP, given the mounting threat from militant groups, today arrived in Ukhrul District as part of his campaign for the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly polls.

The 60-seat Manipur Legislative Assembly will go to poll in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Conrad Sangma, also the national president of National People’s Party was accompanied by deputy chief minister of Manipur, Yumnam Joykumar Singh who is also the National vice president of NPP, Prestone Tysong deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, and 45-Chingai (ST) AC candidate for NPP, Ningam Chamroy IAS (Retd.) at the one day political convention held at Town Hall, Ukhrul.

In his maiden visit to Ukhrul, NPP chief said that he thanked god for guiding him and bringing him to Ukhrul and that it was a memorable day for him as he was greeted with traditional Tangkhul trumpet clarion call and Hao Laa (folk song).

Speaking at the political convention as the chief guest, Conrad stated, “If we do not look out for each other, if we do not help each other, our Northeast will never be able to compete with mainland India. Only in One Voice, as One Northeast, we can only achieve our dreams and aspirations together”.

Sharing an anecdote, Conrad recounted how his father, late P A Sangma had to stand on a table when he first joined the parliament to get noticed because no one was listening to him. He recounted his father running for the presidential election. “This man dared to contest the presidential election. And the reason that he contested, inspite of him knowing that he will not win, with the number stacked up against him, he just made one statement, “I’m here to give a message. And my message is that we the people of Northeast can also contest in presidential election. We are second to none,”” Conrad Sangma said.

He then stated that the seed his father sowed that day by giving that small message, small yet a powerful message, made all the difference.

Conrad has consistently stressed that NPP, while a national party, it believes in regionalism and has been working in the interest of the people of the northeast region. He had in the past also stressed on the importance of balancing both politics and culture with one’s identity, heritage and also to remember one’s roots.

Taking to twitter, Conrad Sangma said he recollected his father, late P A Sangma and his words specifically for the Northeast.

At Ukhrul District, we recalled our founder (L) Sh. P A Sangma & his words for the North East- “We are second to none”. Today, we impress those same words to Manipur & its people. NPP is a #peoplefirst party & we will ensure our people are placed second to none! pic.twitter.com/VO6nIbzK2y — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 21, 2022

Conrad Sangma also in his remark online today, said that, Ningam Chamroy of 45-Chingai (ST) AC is someone who knows what Manipur needs and that he is ready to bridge the gap through NPP. Thank you Ukhrul for believing in NPP.

