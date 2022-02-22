Nagaland Government Incapable To Pay Hindi Teachers’ Wages, Blaming Centre Is Pathetic : NPCC President 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K. Therie asserted that state government’s incapacity to pay Hindi teachers’ wages while blaming the federal government is pitiful.

According to a press release, the NPCC President referred to a statement made by Advisor of School Education – K. T. Sukhalu who had indicated that “Central Government has refused to release salaries as Nagaland’s Hindi teachers are not qualified, needs authentication. I do not believe the Centre will starve Hindi Teachers to death.”

“The state government appointed the Hindi teachers after validating their credentials, therefore they are entitled to their pay. After they have been appointed and their services as Hindi Teachers have been utilized, there is no need to screen their qualifications. Condemning Hindi Teachers and refusing to pay their salary after employing their services reveals the government’s incapacity to safeguard and support its employees.” – the release further reads.

The Minister In-Charge of the Department is the Chief Minister of Nagaland – Neiphiu Rio. He should step-in and pay the salary as soon as possible.