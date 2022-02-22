Nagaland : Over 120 gms of suspected brown sugar seized from Dimapur; 2 Held

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Dimapur Police on Monday apprehended two women drug peddlers from Dimapur Railway Station of Nagaland, and seized atleast 129 gms of suspected brown sugar from their possession.

Identified as Puja Sakar, aged 24-yrs-old and Pooja Paul – aged 28-yrs-old, both the drug peddlers were noticed to be moving in a suspicious manner, when a team of Government Railway Police Station (GRPS) personnel of Dimapur Police attempted to stop them, as informed by ANI report.

Taking to Twitter, the Dimapur Police confirmed the news. “#WarOnDrugs Alert GRPS personnel of #dimapurpolice during routine checking at Railway Station, noticed two ladies moving in suspicious manner. Upon frisking recovered 129 grams of Suspected BROWN SUGAR. Smugglers arrested. @DGP_Nagaland” – it wrote.