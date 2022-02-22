Ruling Party Attacking Opposition Is Sign Of Weakness : Tripura Former CM – Manik Sarkar

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2022 : Former Chief Minister of Tripura – Manik Sarkar on Tuesday said that activities conducted by the alleged ruling party workers upon opposition across the state are signs of their weaknesses.

A blood donation camp has been organized by the party’s West Tripura District Committee at Bhanu Ghosh Smriti Bhavan here in Agartala on Tuesday as part of the ensuing CPIM state conference scheduled to hold on February 24 next.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a blood donation camp, Sarkar said “The ruling party failed to tolerate our events which is a sign of weakness. Political parties must tackle every situation on the basis of politics. The ruling party workers are showing their sign of impotence by holding violence, showing fear, and setting ablaze the house of opposition taking advantage of darkness.”

Sarkar, who is also the leader of opposition Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) said “It is indeed correct that after a long time a state conference has been called by CPIM. But meetings and rallies of farmers, labourers, youths, Scheduled Caste, etc are being organized continuously.”

“Such programmes are being organized and after that, opposition supporters are being attacked and their houses are vandalized, but these movements are not stopped”, he added.

Former CM said “Before holding this meeting, attempts were made from various parties to prevent this event. We said if our neighbouring state Assam can withdraw all restrictions then why this cannot be done in Tripura? Everything is in its normal position and from 11 PM at night, curfew is imposed.”

He further added “There are no objections in organizing rallies and meetings by the ruling party and the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Agartala had broken the law and order situation in the state. Why in our case, the ruling party led government is fearing us so much? You also need to be jealous, how many people we can gather or not.”

He asserted “As the government is doing nothing, we the CPIM cannot sit idle. CPIM is working for the betterment of the common masses.”

Apart from Sarkar, Tripura CPIM secretary Jitendra Choudhury and CITU state president Manik Dey highlighted the significance of communists and blood donation to save lives of different people in the society.