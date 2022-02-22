Tripura : Constitute Language Development Committee For Preserving Indigenous Communities; Asserts TTAADC Chairman

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2022 : The chairman of TTAADC Advisory Reforms Committee and MDC – Pradyot Kishore Debbarman in a letter to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Chandra Kumar Jamatia on Tuesday urged the formation of a language development committee for other indigenous communities in the ADC areas of Tripura for preserving their culture and dialects.

Pradyot, who is also the royal scion of Tripura in a letter to the TTAADC CEO Chandra Kumar Jamatia wrote “It has come to my knowledge that there may be some miscommunication in regards to various issues regarding smaller non-Kokborok speaking indigenous tribes. Therefore, as the chairman of the Advisory Reforms Committee, I am requesting you to kindly look into this matter with utmost seriousness.”

I have written in my official capacity -to the CEO of TTAADC if thansa ( unity ) has to be preserved then we have to take everyone along no matter how small the numbers pic.twitter.com/9d3B2TPpDf — Pradyot_Tripura (@PradyotManikya) February 22, 2022

“While the promotion of Kokborok as a language is very important, we must be very sensitive and conscious of the other tribes living in Tripura who are non Kokborok speakers and there should be no bias against them especially when it comes to employment”, he added.

Debbarman also wrote “Hence, I am requesting you to set up a language development committee for the other indigenous languages whose culture and language also needs to be preserved in TTAADC.”

He further added that “The Tiprasa community has suffered as a minority in the state and we must not repeat this on our other smaller communities who are also a part and parcel of the Tiprasa community. This is how we can remain unified as one.”