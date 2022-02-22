Tripura : NIT Agartala Conferred With Prestigious DST STUTI Project

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2022: The Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India had sanctioned a project titled “Development of Mathematics Proficiency in North–East India” under the Scheme “Synergistic Training program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure” (STUTI) program for Department of Mathematics, National Institute of Technology Agartala which cost Rs 2,24,47,000 per annum for three years.

Dr Rajib Mallik, convenor Press and Media Committee on behalf of NIT Agartala in a press communique on Tuesday informed that initially, the project is sanctioned for the one year. The project can be extended for two more years after the successful completion of the 1st year.

There are 13 Institutes selected for the STUTI project from all over India. From the North East part of India, our Institute is the only recipient of this project. In this project, our Institute shall function as a Project Management Unit (PMU).

According to the STUTI Program guideline, there are two major components that will be conducted by the PMU: Twenty two training programs (7 days long) on DST-supported Research &Development (R&D) equipment targeting Scientists/Professors/PhDs and PDFs actively involved in research from various institutions across North-East India. Twelve awareness programs (1-day duration) on R&D equipment/facilities for School students (Science stream class 11 and 12) in catchment areas by means of popular science events.

The Principal Investigator of this project is Dr Uttam Kumar Bera, Associate Professor, Dept. of Mathematics, NIT Agartala; with co-investigators Dr Paritosh Bhattacharya, Associate Professor, Dept. of Mathematics NIT Agartala and Dr Baby Bhattacharya, Associate Professor & HoD Dept. of Mathematics NIT Agartala.

This project will improve student’s conceptual understanding, strategic competence, procedural knowledge, and problem-solving techniques of Mathematical theories and applications. Especially, students from the north-eastern part of the country will be benefitted.

The awareness program will help school students to know about higher education prospects and applications in the field of Mathematics via training on sophisticated equipment. It will enhance their mathematical skill performance, cognitive development, and also quick response preparation.

Hands-on sessions on different mathematical computer applications and software will boost their skills and new ideas. This project will make them feel mathematics is sensible, useful, and worthwhile.

The training programs will lead to help the researchers to know about many optimization techniques, mathematical modelling, and industrial prospects. Training on engineering mathematics in a comprehensive manner will create a strong mathematical community with different disciplines of science and engineering.

The Director of NIT Agartala congratulates the PI and Co-PI for receiving the STUTI-Project.