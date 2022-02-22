Tripura : Tribal Council Inks Pact With INTACH; For Revitalizing Cultural & Heritage Centre

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 22, 2022 : The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at ADC Headquarters in Khumulwng under West Tripura district on Monday.

Advisor of TTAADC and chairman of the Administrative Reforms Committee MDC – Pradyot Kishore Debbarman and the convenor of the INTACH, Tripura Chapter – Maharaj Kumari Pragya Debbarma attended the ceremony during the conference hall number 2 of the main administrative building in Khumulwng on Monday.

During the signing of this MoU, a discussion was held on how to provide high-quality care for the overall development and beautification of Cultural Heritage Centre in Khumulwng.

The MoU signing event was attended by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia, the EM of Education department Chittaranjan Debbarma, the EM of Fishery department Rajesh Tripura, the EM of Sports and Youth Affairs department Suhel Debbarma, MDC Soudagar Koloi and others.

Besides, the Additional Chief Executive Officers Subal Debbarma and Rajendra Kumar Noatia, officer Dhanababu Reang, the executive officer of administrative department Satyajit Debbarma, the principal officer of Information and Culture and Tourism Binay Debbarma were also present during the discussion.

Further, Raman Siddiki and Sambhida Rai were present in this event on behalf of INTACH.