War-On-Drugs : Assam Rifles Conduct “Security Meet” With Community Organizations

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In order to strengthen the fight against drug menace and its illegal smuggling, the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted “A security meet with NGO, CSO and VCPs” along Zokhawsang, New Vaikhawtlang, Mimbung and Kawlbem hamlets of Mizoram.

A total of 32 villagers and VCPs actively participated in the event.

During this security meet, various issues pertaining to fight against drugs and illegal smuggling in Mizoram were discussed.

Meanwhile, the Aizawl Battalion assured the villagers of all possible support and extended assistance towards the welfare of local populace. All the villagers and VCP’s also appreciated the efforts being made by Assam Rifles across the northeastern state of Mizoram.