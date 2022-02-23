Assam : Solar-Powered Fences Installed Along Hamlets To Mitigate Human-Elephant Conflict 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has always been a stronghold of Asian elephant populations. But with changing land-use patterns, urbanization and significantly increasing human population; human-elephant confrontations have also risen exponentially, often leading to property damages and loss of human lives.

In order to mitigate such deadly conflicts, the leading wildlife Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) – Aaranyak in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) have installed solar-powered fences along two human elephant conflict (HEC) Zones in Udalguri and Goalpara districts.

Both the premier wildlife conservational organizations have jointly installed a 7.5 km-long solar-powered fence at Segunbari Part 1 & 2, Nonaipara and Arongajuli area in Udalguri district, which was officially handed-over to the community on February 15 last at No. 1 Segunbari LP School campus.

Meanwhile, Aaranyak installed another 3.5 km long solar-powered fence at Nichinta Village in Goalpara district and handed over the same on February 19 last.

As part of Aaranyak's ongoing strategy to mitigate the #HumanElephantConflict, a #CommunityBased solar fence of 3.55 km was installed & inaugurated on 19th February at Nichinta village, Goalpara, & handed over to the local communites.@USFWS @CMOfficeAssam @ParimalSuklaba1 pic.twitter.com/fnCIQYZuLD — Aaranyak (@aaranyak) February 21, 2022

The conservation NGO – Aaranyak has also installed 3 units of solar operated high power fence machines for effective functioning of these fences.

It has also formed “Fence Management Committees”, which incorporate of members from the villages to look after the fences and undertake regular maintenance of the same.