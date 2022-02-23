Assembly Polls : BJP Committed To End Kuki Insurgency From Manipur; Asserts Union Home Minister – Amit Shah

NET Web Desk

The Union Home Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will bring an end into Kuki insurgency, once it gets back to power in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Addressing a poll rally in Churachandpur district – a Kuki-dominated region, Shah stated that BJP is committed to ensure that Kuki insurgency gets resolved and no Kuki youth hold arms.

In order to cite the same, the Union Minister mentioned the instance of Bodo youth, residing in Assam. “No Bodo youths have arms in their hands. Instead, they have laptops and keys to industries in their hands. Similarly, in Karbi Anglong, around 9,500 militants laid down their weapons to join the mainstream.” – he added.

BJP had also promised to bring relief from bandhs and blockades if given a chance to form government in Manipur, asserted Shah.

Hitting back at the Indian National Congress (INC), Shah pointed out that Congress forwarded 3 I’s “instability, insurgency and inequality”, while BJP gave “innovation, infrastructure and irrigation”.

“BJP has plans to transform Manipur into a sport hub of the country. With this vision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established the first-ever sports university in the state at an investment of over Rs 800 crore,” said Shah, adding, “Every district in Manipur will have a sports centre under Khelo India.”

“No other Prime Minister had shown such serious concern for the Northeast like Narendra Modi,” he further said.

Stating further, Shah added that during the unprecedented times of COVID-19, the Prime Minister had categorically asked authorities to deliver free vaccines and tests across the Hill districts on an urgent basis.

“The Biren Singh government brought governance to the doorstep of the hill people through ‘Go to Hills’. Moreover, for the first time in the history of Manipur, cabinet meetings are being held in the Hill districts.” – he further added.

He has also attended a door-to-door campaign and interacted with the residents.

Today, interacted with the people of Manipur during the door-to-door campaign in Churachandpur and urged them to bless BJP again with a thumping majority. Here are some pictures. pic.twitter.com/cano8WtFOr — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 23, 2022

Meanwhile, ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, the Prime Minister – Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the northeastern state and urged youth and first-time voters to be active participants in the voting process, casting their votes for the “double engine” administration to ensure the state’s overall growth.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.