Assembly Polls : Citizens “Fed Up” With Divisive Politics Of BJP-Led Government; Claims Former CM – Okram Ibobi

NET Web Desk

The former Chief Minister of Manipur & Congress leader – Okram Ibobi Singh asserted that the northeastern state requires changes, as people are “fed up” with the current ruling government.

According to PTI report, Ibobi stated that “divisive politics” forwarded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along national and state levels are unlikely to succeed in any of the five poll-bound states.

Citing about BJP’s “systematic policy”, Ibobi stated “We will get to know about it with the outcome of the five state elections and in 2024 general elections. People are fed up with them.”

“I believe that the people of Manipur are fed up with BJP. It is just that they have not been able to express it openly. The BJP has been telling lies and making hollow promises. They have not converted any of their promises into action,” he claimed.

He has also mentioned about the framework agreement signed in 2015 between the centre and Naga rebel group NSCN-IM, which highlighted that concerned deal has not yet reached any outcome.

Hitting back at BJP’s claim of winning over 40 seats during the ensuing assembly polls of Manipur, Ibobi stated that “we will come to know when the results are out but from our view, let alone winning over 40 seats in total, in Imphal valley which has 40 assembly constituencies, they won’t even win 15 seats.”

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.