Assembly Polls : Election Commission Relaxes Curbs On Road Shows, Rallies

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the significant decline in COVID-19 cases, especially in the poll-bound states of – Uttar Pradesh & Manipur, the Election Commission of India (ECI) have decided to ease the restrictions on political campaigning.

The decision has been undertaken after the Election Commission took a periodic review of the status of COVID-19 in the country and specially across the poll bound States.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, ECI stated that “in the Poll going States of Uttar Pradesh and Manipur, total number of cases which were more than 16.7 thousand at peak on 22nd January, 2022 have come down to just about 500 cases on 22nd February, 2022.”

“Now the Commission has allowed the Political parties/candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to respective State Disaster Management Authority regulations. Restriction of using only 50 percent capacity of space has been relaxed.” – the press release further reads.

However, the Commission has also allowed Road Shows, subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of district authorities.

“All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate,” it further added.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.