COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 28 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,341

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 28 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64341, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 294 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 9 active cases, West Kameng – 1, Namsai (2), Lower Subansiri with 3 cases, Upper Siang reported 1 case, Lohit – 2 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 246 active cases, while 49 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 63799. The recovery rate now stands at 99.16% per cent.