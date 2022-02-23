COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1295 New Cases; 22.19% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1295 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.19%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 9247. While, a total of 2,09,289 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 648 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5833 samples were tested on February 22, 2022, out of which 558 samples belonged to males, while 737 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,99,394. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 129 (25.44%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 60 (36.14%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1075 (21.35%) & 31 (25.00%) positive cases respectively.