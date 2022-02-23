Meghalaya FICN Scam : Former GNLA Chief Among 3 Apprehended By Assam Cops

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police have apprehended three persons, including the former Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) Chief – Champion Sangma for their alleed involvement into a Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) scam.

According to reports, a Special squad & an East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station busted the FICN scam.

The Guwahati Police have successfully nabbed the three persons, identified as – Champion Sangma, Gohanch Sangma & Cherian Momin; hailing from the northeastern state of Meghalaya, who received the purported FICN worth of Rs 15 lakhs.

Meanwhile, this pack had Rs 10k original currency & rest was white paper, as informed by the Guwahati Police.

Taking to Twitter, the Guwahati Police confirmed the news. “Spl squad & an EGPD team from Basistha PS busted a FICN scam. 3 persons, Champion Sangma, Gohanch Sangma & Cherian Momin all residents of Meghalaya, who recieved the purported FICN worth ₹15 lakhs, were arrested. The pack had ₹10k original currency & rest was white paper.” – it wrote.