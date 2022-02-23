Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts Donation Drive At ‘Unity Orphanage Home’ In Serchhip

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles held a donation campaign at Unity Orphanage Home in Serchhip on February 22, 2022, to win the hearts and minds of the local community, thereby lending a helping hand to orphans.

The Second-in-Command of the Battalion along with his wife visited Unity Orphanage Home, Serchhip and presented gifts, other essential commodities to these children.

In addition, as a philanthropic effort, the team presented sweets to the Orphanage’s youngsters in order to bring smiles on their faces.

The noble gesture of the Assam Rifles, as well as their genuine care, will go a long way toward further solidifying the peaceful relations that exist between the residents and the Assam Rifles.