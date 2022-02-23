Mizoram : BJP President – Vanlalhmuaka Donates Medical Equipment Along Hamlets Within Dampa Constituency

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram Pradesh – Vanlalhmuaka today visited ten villages within Dampa Constituency and distributed COVID-19 Aarogya Kit to the Village Level Task Forces (VLTFs).

During this visit, Vanlalhmuaka donated several medical equipment including – PPE-Kit, Pulse Oximeter, forehead thermometer, hand sanitizers and face masks.

Citing on the importance of COVID-19 kits, the state BJP President stated that although the cases are declining, but citizens still need to live with the virus, but these kits can act as shields which can quickly diagnose the virus from its roots.

Vanlalhmuaka further added that BJP party works for the people of Mizoram, and that even though the party is not in power in the state, it will always offer a helping hand for the people’s benefit.