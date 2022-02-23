Mizoram : Escaping Military Junta, 29 Myanmar Refugee Students To Appear For Board Examinations

NET Web Desk

A total of 29 boys and girls who had escaped the clash between Myanmar military and pro-democracy movement in Chin state, who crossed boundaries to enter the northeastern state of Mizoram are gearing-up to appear for the ensuing Class 10 & 12 board examinations.

According to PTI report, the Mizoram Education Minister – Lalchhandama Ralte asserted that 27 & 10 students have registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations respectively.

The Class 10 board examinations will commence from February 28, while class 12 examinations will be held on March 1.

These students had taken refuge in south Mizoram’s Siaha district and Champhai district in the eastern part of the state bordering Myanmar.

Ralte said that state government had earlier issued a notification allowing children of Myanmar nationals to register for the board examinations. ”We decided to give these students a chance, as we don’t want to see their careers getting jeopardised because they were displaced. We have to assist them at least on humanitarian grounds,” he asserted.

According to an official of school education department, over 1,000 children are now enrolled in Mizoram schools for different classes.

Meanwhile, its worthy to note that 6 Mizoram districts – Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual – share a 510-km-long international border with Myanmar’s Chin state.