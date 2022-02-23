Mizoram : Horticulture Department Organizes Training Programme For Dragon Fruit Growers

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Horticulture Department of Mizoram today organized a training programme for Dragon fruit growers of Lunglei district.

The Mizoram Horticulture Department now has 5 CoE, one of which is an Indo-Israel Agriculture Project in Lunglei District’s Haulawng hamlet. Several dragon fruit growers receive their training at this centre.

During this training programme, the Field Consultant – C. Lalremruata forwarded a power point presentation on Dragon Fruits Cultivation at a glance.

Field Consultant of CoE Indo-Israel Agriculture Project – Zoramthara also gave a lecture on pruning, insect/diseases and nutrients management of Dragon fruits.

Besides, the officials of Horticulture department have stated that Dragon fruit can bear fruits within one year of its plantation, and bear fruits 4 to 5 times in a year.

The market value of this fruit is Rs. 250 per kg. However, there are dragon fruit growers at Haulawng village who have also produced 20 quintals in a year.