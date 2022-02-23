Nagaland : Enforcement Drive Conducted At Mon District; 7 Shops Penalized

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

An enforcement team led by the District Consultant of National Tobacco Control Program (NTCP), Mon – E. Nyeamying Konyak, comprising of members from the Administration, Excise Department, Police Department, Mon Town Council, and Konyak Students’ Union (KSU) today began an inspection drive on the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions in Mon district.

During the enforcement drive, atleast 7 shops were penalized for selling tobacco products near educational institutions.

Meanwhile, this team seized the products and later destroyed the same along the outskirt area of the town.