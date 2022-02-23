Nagaland : Weeklong Festival Of Science & Technology Underway In Kohima

NET/UT News Desk

In concurrence with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) and Ministry of Culture, Govt of India in association with Vigyan Prasar, is celebrating February 22-28 as the glorious week called Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate (in Sanskrit), which means Science and technology is revered all over).

This event is jointly organised by DST, DBT, CSIR, MoES, DAE, DOS, ICMR, AICTE and DRDO. In Nagaland, the event is underway at the Science & Technology Complex, Below Civil Secretariat, Kohima between 11: 00 AM to 4:00 PM daily. Altogether 16 schools in and around Kohima registered for this festival.

The festival is marked by a film show, poster exposition, recital competition on science, quiz competition, laboratory visit, etc.

The Directorate of Science & Technology Nagaland, Kohima is well equipped with world class laboratory facilities to research and study the weather, climatic changes, ground water, plants, insects and animals etc, said Dr. Nesatalu hiese, Scientist D, Nagaland Science and Technology Council Kohima Nagaland while explaining and showcasing the laboratory equipment to the participants and media persons. She was accompanied by Kekuniel ltu, Scientist B, Nagaland Science & technology council.

It may be mentioned that NASTEC is an autonomous body under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Nagaland. NASTEC is primarily concerned with the promotion and development of novel ideas in the scientific field, coordination of multi-institutional and interdisciplinary activities of national relevance such as sustainable development, environment and ecology aimed at providing scientific and technological services for the state.

NASTEC under the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Nagaland is the organizing partner for the state of Nagaland.

Ditho Katiry, Scientist ‘C’, NASTEC explained that this festival is designed for 75 locations across the country through 75 Expositions, 75 Lectures, 75 Films, 75 Radio Talks, 75 Science Literary activities, 75 books, 75 Posters, 75 Awards.

This Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate science showcase will also put on display our scientific legacy and technology prowess that have helped find solutions to problems in defense, space, health, agriculture, astronomy, and others.

Four themes have been identified for the week-long celebration. It includes; annals of science, milestones of Modern S&T, Swadeshi Paramparik Inventions & Innovations and transforming India.

The aspiration of this festival is to celebrate science and technology achievements over the 75 years through programmes that inspire the youth and help them navigate into building a progressive nation. It also aims to bring to the fore stories of people in science who made these achievements possible and to reinforce the commitment of the scientific community towards the economic and social development of the country.

The festival also aims to highlight the work being done by R&D organisations from across the country and ideas as they lead science and technology efforts on the road to 2047.

Earlier, OT Chingmak, commissioner & secretary for science & technology, Nagaland and chairman Nagaland Science & Technology Council (NASTEC) graced the function.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/weeklong-festival-of-science-technology-underway-in-kohima/)