Sikkim : 26 Contenders to Participate In Upcoming Beauty Pageant ‘Miss Sikkim 2022’

A total of 26 contenders are gearing-up for the Miss Sikkim 2022 finale, slated to be held on March 6 at Manan Kendra, for the much-anticipated coveted title of ‘Miss Sikkim 2022’. The grooming session for the participants has also concluded.

In response to the same, the candidates today had a quick chat with the media professionals at the campus of Mount Zion School, Lumsey. During the press meet, these contestants shared their thoughts on various subjects.

According to the Member of Organizing Committee – Bijay Subba, “this is the 9th edition of Miss Sikkim title and we have picked 26 competitors for final competition this time. The grand finale will take place at Manan Kendra on March 6, 2022. The contestants have completed their grooming session and will have their final rehearsal on March 3, followed by their performance for the finale on March 6.”

Miss Sikkim 2022 is a prestigious beauty pageant hosted by Positude event management company. Previous winners include – Miss Sikkim Peden Ongmu Namgyal, who won the grand finale of Miss India Diva in 2017; and Miss Sikkim Pramila Chettri, who was named Femina Miss India Sikkim in 2018 and won numerous other titles.