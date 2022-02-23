Sikkim : Bisleri Moves High Court, Challenging Ban On Bottled Water

Bisleri Pvt Ltd has filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Sikkim, challenging the state’s ban on bottled water sold in plastic bottles with a capacity of 2 litres or less.

The mineral water company claimed that the restriction has harmed company, despite the fact that manufacturers of other products that use identical plastic bottles were not included in the ban order.

The High Court, after hearing their petition, ordered that notice be issued on the State respondents in the case. Its next hearing has been set for May 6.

Its worthy to note that the Sikkim Government had imposed a ban on the use, manufacture, import and sale of plastic water bottles of capacities of 2 litres and below, which came into effect in Sikkim from January, citing the reason to ensure a clean and safe environment.

The decision to restrict water bottles was declared by chief minister P.S. Tamang (Golay) in early October, and a notification was later published, although it is not a blanket ban on packaged mineral water, as some had believed, but solely on bottles of 2 litres or less.

Citing laws on environment protection, the notification issued by Sikkim’s forests and environment department states : “the State Government hereby imposes ban on the use, manufacture, import and sale of plastic water bottles of capacity 2 litres and below w.e.f. 1st January 2022 in the State of Sikkim.”

Companies, mocking the current notification, have begun to deploy 2.1 litre water bottles, which were previously unavailable in the market and in an unusual volume. In response to the same, Chief Minister PS Tamang said “finding loopholes is wrong and action will be taken following discussions with officials.”

“Restaurants, hotels and official functions have stopped using plastic bottles and have shifted to glass bottles. Shopkeepers & business owners now need to support the government in its mission to save the environment,” the CM stated.