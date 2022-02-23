Tripura Government Launches ‘Pineapple & Jackfruit Mission’ To Boost Exports

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to escalate the production & value addition of two horticulture crops – pineapple and jackfruit, the Tripura Government is all set to launch ‘Tripura Pineapple and Jackfruit Mission’ (TPJM).

According to PTI report, this project will function for five years, commencing from April 1, 2022, with a budgetary outlay of Rs 153 crores.

Out of this total budgetary allocation, the state government will sanction Rs 10 crores, while the remaining fund will be arranged from various channels – North Eastern Council (NEC), DoNER, Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM), Central Special Assistance and World Bank.

Meanwhile, the northeastern state of Tripura has already started exporting pineapple and jackfruit to European countries like UK and Germany apart from neighbouring Bangladesh.

“The government wants to increase the production of both the crops and value addition to the crops. Side by side, we have to build cold storage and marketing linkage to ensure better return” – informed the Industries and Commerce Secretary – PK Goyal.

“Right now, we don’t know the export demand of the two horticulture crops. Once the mission is launched, there will be deliberations on the issue and accordingly, the target will be fixed. We want value addition from collection to packaging and marketing linkage.” – he further added.