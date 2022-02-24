6 Northeastern Authors Selected For Coveted PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme 

NET Web Desk

As many as 6 authors from Northeastern regions has been shortlisted by the National Book Trust for the coveted PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme, an endeavour to empower young minds and establish a learning ecosystem for developing young learners to participate in future leadership roles.

These authors include – Priyam D Jyotsna (Assam); Budhidipta Dihingia (Assam); Anila Swargiary (Assam); Namrata Hazarika (Assam); Chanamthabam Ronika Devi (Manipur); Pradium Moirangthem (Manipur).

The All-India Contest based on the theme ‘National Movement of India’ under the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme was organized from June 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 through MyGov and National Book Trust platforms.

Initiated as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, a total of 75 authors has been selected through this contest for a Scholarship-cum-Mentorship Scheme focusing on young authors below the age of 30 years.

According to a release issued by the National Book of Trust (NBT), “nearly 16000 entries in 22 Official languages and English were received from all across the country including some from Indian Diaspora Community. All the book proposals were read by multiple panels of experts and went through three layers of scrutiny.”

Its worth noting that PM Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address dated January 31, 2021 stated : “I call upon our young friends to write about our freedom fighters, events associated with them & tales of valour during freedom struggle from their areas.”

Thereafter, the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme for young authors was launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India with National Book Trust, India as the Implementing Agency.

Meanwhile, NBT under the Ministry of Education, announced the results of this contest on December 25, 2021.

Out of the 75 selected authors, 38 are males and 37 are females. Further, two are below 15 years, whereas there are 16 authors in the age-group of 15-20 years, 32 fall in the age group of 21-25 years and 25 authors are in the age group of 26-30 years.

“The selected authors will undergo six-months of Mentorship in which they would be provided research and editorial support under the guidance of eminent authors and the Editorial Team of National Book Trust, India to develop their book proposals as full-fledged books to be published by the Trust as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiatives. Their published books will be later translated into other Indian languages as well.” – the press release further reads.

“During mentorship, the selected authors will receive a scholarship of ₹50,000 per month for a period of six months. Further, a royalty of 10% will be payable to the authors on successful publications of their books.” – it further adds.