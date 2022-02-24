Arunachal Pradesh : Rural Development Trust – SSRDP Illuminating Lives Through Solar Electrification

NET Web Desk

The Sri Sri Rural Development Programme (SSRDP) – a rural development body aiming to empower the economically challenged through best practices and environmentally sustainable methods has used solar-powered technology to electrify far-flung educational institutions.

It has been committed to provide digital literacy in 20 schools, 9 communities, and 3 Primary Health Care (PHCs) across the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh. These schools were diligently identified via surveys by giving special consideration to remote areas without basic amenities.

Furthermore, transporting supplies in Arunachal Pradesh’s steep terrain proved to be a significant challenge. But, despite all of the problems that come with pandemics, the SSRDB team worked around the clock to complete the initiative ahead of schedule, and today these schools are equipped with a hybrid solar power system as well as a power backup in the absence of solar energy.

Over 2000 youngsters are currently receiving assistance, the majority of them are tribe members. This has opened up a world of opportunities for students to use new teaching aids, computers, and remote schooling using smart class.

This has been a one-of-a-kind endeavour, taking into account the steep terrains of Arunachal Pradesh and exceptionally tough pandemic scenarios.

Besides, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Art of Living and Schneider India, which will help in electrifying 7 more schools in Aalo District.

