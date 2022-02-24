Atleast 100 Students From Assam Stranded In War-Torn Ukraine : CM Sarma 

A view of the debris of a burnt car, in the aftermath of Russian attack in Ukraine; Source : Indian Express

NET Web Desk

The Russian President – Vladimir Putin’s announcement of invading Ukraine through a military operation, led to a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. In the midst of the mounting crisis, at least 100 students from Assam’s northeastern state have been left stranded in the war-torn country, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Most of these 100 students from Assam stranded in Ukraine are pursuing medical studies.

“We are in communication with students of Assam and when the Indian Embassy lifts students of Assam, they will also airlift Assamese students. We have expressed the concern to MEA to arrange the safety of these students, which is near about 100,” said Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Its worthy to note that a special Ukraine International Airlines today landed in the Indira Gandhi International Airport(IGI), Delhi with 182 Indian citizens including students from Kyiv.