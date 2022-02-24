COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 16 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,387

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 16 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93387, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 221 active cases, while 45 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91593, while 0 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1573.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,46,260 total vaccines, with 2219 citizens been inoculated on Wednesday. As many as 1223 citizens of 18+ age group and 147 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.