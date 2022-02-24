COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 964 New Cases; 26.45% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 964 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 26.45%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 8736. While, a total of 2,10,253 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 650 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 3645 samples were tested on February 23, 2022, out of which 402 samples belonged to males, while 562 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,00,867. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 162 positive cases, TrueNAT detected 27 positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 755 & 20 positive cases respectively.