Manipur Assembly Polls : Large Stash Of Explosives, IEDs Seized From Indo-Myanmar Border

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the ensuing assembly polls in Manipur, the security forces have foiled a major terrorist bid and recovered a large stash of explosives and atleast six Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from a region adjacent to Betuk Village along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Acting on specific inputs, the Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles nabbed a man riding an imported motorcycle into India from Myanmar carrying a suspicious wooden box.

On being challenged by the troopers, the accused dropped the wooden box and fled back to Myanmar.

Accordingly, the troop recovered six IEDs with cortex, electric wire and explosive materials from the wooden box.

If IANS report is taken into account, these huge cache of explosives is suspected to disrupt the election process in the northeastern state, as informed by a defence spokesperson.

Meanwhile, these seized IEDs and explosive materials have been handed over to the Moreh police for initiating further investigation.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.