Manipur Assembly Polls : Rival Political Parties Engage Into Stone Pelting; 15 Injured

NET Web Desk

A violent conflict between supporters of two competing political parties turned into an intense stone pelting incident at Lilong area in Thoubal District about 2 PM, leaving at least 15 people injured and one vehicle vandalized.

Speaking with mediapersons, the Independent Candidate Md Irshad Hussain of the Lilong Assembly Constituency claimed that tensions erupted about 1:30 PM during a public meeting.

According to Hussain, a large number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters forcibly placed their party flags and banners, and resorted into extensive stone pelting.

As per PTI report, Md Hussain stated that police officers who were meant to be in charge of the situation acted as mute bystanders.

Meanwhile, officials have confirmed that the event is being probed and that the perpetrators are being sought.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.