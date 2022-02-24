Meghalaya : CM Sangma Lays Foundation Stone For Rerapara C&RD; Inaugurates SHG Mela 

NET Web Desk

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya – Conrad K Sangma today laid the foundation stone for the Rerapara Community & Rural Development (C&RD) Block in South West Garo Hills and also inaugurated the Self Help Group (SHG) Mela.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sangma asserted that state government has focused on generating livelihood opportunities for the womenfolk, farmers and youth through different programs and schemes.

One such program is creating livelihood through the Self Help Groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM).

“Many SHGs have been formed in different blocks of the State and these SHGs have been assisted financially through Start Up Funds, Revolving Fund, Community Management Fund and through Bank Loans,” he said.

According to a press release issued by the CM’s media & communication cell, Sangma informed the gathering that 40,000 SHGs with a strength of atleast 4 lakh members have been assisted financially, amounting to Rs 220 crores throughout the State.

During the programme, 12 village organizations under Rerapara C&RD block were given financial assistance amounting to Rs. 1.30 cr and an amount of 50 lakh through Meghalaya Rural bank loan, which is interest free.

He urged the SHGs to fulfill the needs of the group and the community through the assistance. Sangma also highlighted the salient features and the welfare schemes of the FOCUS programme and also apprised the gathering at length of the different missions of the State like the Piggery Mission, Diary Mission, Poultry Mission, Aquaculture Mission etc and urged the community to reap the benefits of these missions though the co-operative societies.

He also informed that 2 crores 25 lakhs has been sanctioned for the new block building and construction work would start soon. He urged the BDO and the contractor to ensure that the building is completed within the time frame for the larger interest, convenience and benefit of the people of the area.

“We have seen that most of the blocks in the State are without buildings or infrastructures therefore the government has allocated 120 crores for new buildings and creation of infrastructures in all the forty six blocks of the State,” he said.

He also added that the tender for the same will be floated in March-April. The Chief Minister also added that the demands for creation of new blocks and civil subdivisions will be reviewed and examined.

Meanwhile, Sangma also inspected the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Garobadha-Ampati-Samati Road, work for which is in its final stage of completion.

He also inspected the Bandalkona Combined Water Supply Scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) at Betasing Block. The WSS has provided 100% FHTC to Bandalkona & works are ongoing to achieve 100% FHTC for another 3 villages under it, covering a total of 302 households by April 2022.

