Meghalaya : HC Directs Authorities To File Independent Report Into Illegal Coal-Mining

NET Web Desk

In order to mitigate the illicit coal-mining and its transportation, the Meghalaya High Court (HC) on Wednesday has directed the state Chief Secretary (CS) – RV Suchiang, and Special Director General of Police (DGP) – I Nongrang to file an independent report associated with the same.

The division bench of Chief Justice – Sanjib Banerjee and Justice – W Diengdoh also asked the appoint a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the alleged illegal coal racket undergoing in the northeastern state.

This division bench informed the same, while taking cognizance of reports and the complaint filed by the traditional village chief of Nengchigen in Garo Hills against certain persons, including the police.

“The Court may be constrained to appoint a fact-finding committee or even put a special investigation team in place or take the assistance of some agency so that the matter is appropriately and thoroughly investigated in accordance with law and the persons involved are brought to book,” – the order said.

According to PTI report, the next date of hearing has been set for March 2.