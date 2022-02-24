Mizoram : Opposition Party – ZPM Files Complaint With Anti-Corruption Authority; Seeks Probe Against Speaker – Lalrinliana Sailo

NET Web Desk

Mizoram’s key opposition party – Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has filed a police complaint with the Lokayukta – an anti-corruption authority constituted at the state level, calling-for immediate probe against the Assembly Speaker – Lalrinliana Sailo for alleged shareholding and availing profit from a government-based contract.

The opposition party in its complaint mentioned that Sailo has earned Rs 10 Crores from a contract for blacktopping a 13-km-long Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road between Khawzawl and Ngaizawl villages in Khawzawl district.

However, the speaker has ruled-out such allegations, a major development which emerged just hours after ZPM and Congress legislators staged a walkout during the ongoing budget session of the assembly on Wednesday, marking a protest against the same.

This matter came under scrutiny after the actual contractor – Coleen Lalsangpuii and her manager informed Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) leaders that Sailo had taken Rs 100 lakh profit from the contract.

“It is illegal for an elected representative of the people to avail profit from a contract. This is a clear manifestation of bringing disgrace on public office and we take strong exception to it,” – ZPM said in its complaint.

According to PTI report, leaders of Ngaizawl village alleged that a contract worth Rs 40.8 crore was awarded to Sailo in the name of Coleen Lalsangpuii under the PMGSY for blacktopping the road from Khawzawl to Ngaizawl.

In protest against the same, these outraged villagers dismantled the temporary shelters of workers engaged in the road construction.