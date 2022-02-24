Mizoram & Tripura Will Soon Be Interconnected Via Bus Services 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Mizoram is planning to start a bus service to Tripura, as informed by the Mizoram Transport Minister TJ Lalnuntluanga’s on Wednesday.

While notifying the state assembly, Lalnuntluanga stated that in December 2021, an agreement was reached with the Tripura administration, for launching bus services between the two Northeastern states.

“The inter-state bus service operation will commence once the COVID-19 situation improves,” he told the assembly, and added that the process could not be expedited due to the unprecedented times of this pandemic.

He said bus services will also be started from Aizawl to Manipur’s Churachandpur district and Tahan in Myanmar.

Besides, an agreement has also been sent to the Manipur government and its approval is awaited, the minister said. Regarding the bus service to Myanmar, the state government is yet to receive approval from the Ministry of External Affairs, Lalnuntluanga further added.

Mizoram operates a bus service to only Guwahati in Assam via Shillong in Meghalaya, Transport Department Director R Lalrammawia said.

However, the service is suspended at present due to the pandemic, informed the minister.