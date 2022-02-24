Tripura : BSF Jawan Commits Suicide Using Own Service Rifle

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 24, 2022 : A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan committed suicide by firing with his own rifle at 122 Battalion headquarters of BSF in Tripura’s Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district, which is about 136 KMs away from Agartala city.

Police sources informed that the incident took place around 10:10 PM on Wednesday. The BSF jawan who committed suicide has been identified as R Rengam (37), resident of Tamil Nadu’s Satpur area under Palaiyur district.

As per sources, the jawan committed suicide as his superior officials are alleged to have not granted his leave application.

The deceased jawan of 122 Battalion was working in BSF’s E-Company. He was on sentry duty last night at a BOP in CK Bari area, under Raishyabari police station of Gandacherra sub-division. But at about 10:10 PM at night, he shot himself in the neck with his SLR rifle.

Hearing the sound of gunfire, other Border Out Post (BOP) jawans came running. The suicidal jawan was immediately brought to Raishyabari PHC. The doctor on duty at PHC declared him dead.

The jawan who committed suicide was brought to Gandacherra Sub-Divisional Hospital on Thursday morning for post-mortem.

It is learned that the Raishyabari police have started investigation into the suicide of a BSF jawan.

Last year in August, a BSF jawan shot himself after killing two of his colleagues at Paharmura Border Out Post in Khowai district of Tripura, 54 KMs away from Agartala city.

In August, 2019, one jawan committed suicide by shooting self with his service rifle at Srimantapur Land Custom Station (LCS) of Sonamura in Sepahijala district of Tripura, around 60 Km from Agartala city.