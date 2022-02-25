Ahead Of Assembly Elections, Dry-Run For Evacuating Poll Personnel Conducted In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Ahead of the Manipur assembly polls, a dry run was conducted on Thursday to evacuate polling & security personnel from remote regions via choppers, with the goal of providing prompt medical treatment.

The helicopter started from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal to Kangla – Kangla to Parbung – back to Kangla – Kangla to Kasom Khullen – back to Kangla – back to Bir Tikendrajit International Airport, Imphal.

It will be stationed at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport from February 27 to March 1 in preparation for the first phase polling, slated to be held on February 28 in 38 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) across six districts.

Meanwhile, for the second & final phase of polls slated to be held on March 5, the helicopter will be stationed at the Airport from March 4 to 6 for polling in 22 ACs across 10 districts.

The helicopter will land at Kangla after airlifting casualty polling and security personnel from remote regions, according to the medical emergency response plan.

Officials claimed that two Helicopter Rapid Response Teams (one from Imphal East and one from Imphal West) will be stationed with complete preparations for the evacuation of casualties to hospitals.

The Helicopter Rapid Response Team will consist of four doctors, six nurses, and six paramedics, according to the statement.

Its worthy to note that the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of upcoming Assembly polls in 5 states – Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Incorporating of 60-member state assembly, polls in the northeastern state of Manipur will be conducted in two phases – on February 28 and March 5.